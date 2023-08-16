Taiwo Awoniyi and Moussa Niakhate edge closer to making the starting XI: "Both have played some minutes in different forms. Taiwo came on at Arsenal which as a slight risk but he made the team better. Moussa played 45 minutes for the under-21s the other night so sooner or later they will be available to start."

Cooper was impressed with Anthony Elanga's goal-making appearance off the bench: "He is that bit younger and so if he has an impact initially then it's fantastic but we are looking forward to him fulfilling his potential. He is very popular already, a very happy soul and really enjoys training. The moment last week was great for his momentum and confidence."

He is unsure if any new players will arrive this month: "We are all working hard together to try to do that and if we can, then great. If it doesn't happen, it will not be for the lack of trying but we believe in the guys we already have."

He is excited about returning to the City Ground: "The club have invested in a new pitch so we trained today. I can't wait to play there. There is nothing like being at home, in our stadium with the atmosphere created. We will give everything to try and get a good performance."

On the importance of home form: "We need to improve our away form this season, especially the points we take. But we want good points at home too and if we assume we will definitely do that, then we will get smashed in the face. We start from scratch in every game and won't take anything for granted."