C﻿eltic fans would gladly take a repeat of their only previous home game against Real Madrid.

B﻿ack in the mists of March 1980, the sides met in the European Cup quarter-final first leg in Glasgow as 67,000 fans crammed in for a memorable occasion.

D﻿espite Real - boasting England forward Laurie Cunningham - dominating the first half, Celtic soaked up the pressure and hit back after the break, with goals from George McCluskey and Jonny Doyle sealing a 2-0 win.

I﻿t might have got even better for Billy McNeill's side as Murdo MacLeod and Danny McGrain came close to adding a third.

C﻿eltic knew the job was far from done ahead of a daunting return leg in the Bernabeu. And so it proved as Real prevailed 3-0 to progress to the semis, where they fell to Hamburg.