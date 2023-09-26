Marco Silva has been speaking to the media before Fulham host Norwich in the third-round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

On Raul Jimenez, who is yet to score for Fulham since his summer move, Silva said: "He is improving, he understands better what we want. He is playing because he is doing something right. He always gives his maximum, every single day."

Silva says he plans to "make changes" to his squad during the game: "We made six or seven changes [for our second-round victory] against Spurs. Tomorrow, we will probably make some changes too because everyone is working really hard. This group is really competitive."

On injuries and players back training: "Sasa Lukic is training with the team but it's too soon to be involved in the game. Adama Traore is still out and doing his recovery. Tosin Adarabioyo is also not available."

Get Fulham updates sent directly to your device