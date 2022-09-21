Chelsea are targeting RB Leipzig chief executive Oliver Mintzlaff to take up the role of technical director at Stamford Bridge. (Athletic - subscription required, external)

Chelsea and United States winger Christian Pulisic, 24, has said he was "dumfounded" by former manager Thomas Tuchel's decision to not start him in the Champions League semi-final second leg against Real Madrid in 2021 (ESPN), external

Blues owner and interim sporting director Todd Boehly is "angry and perplexed" that the previous regime did not move for Aurelien Tchouameni before the midfielder joined Real Madrid. (Sport - in Spanish, external)

AC Milan and Portugal forward Rafael Leao, 23, wants to sign a new contract with the Serie A side despite attracting interest from Chelsea. (La Gazzetta Dello Sport, via Teamtalk), external

