We asked for your comments after Wolves conceded late to draw with 1-1 with Newcastle.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Dip: Yet again, a match where we had opportunities and chances. A brilliant effort from Ruben and yet we were fortunate in the end to come away with a point. The draw nearly turned into a loss. Goals aren't just about feet and head connecting - it's also down to players' psychology. They need to be clinical and ruthless in front of goal, not over thinking.

Dave: The starting line-up is a very good Premier League team. We still need a centre-forward, who would take some pressure off Jimenez to score goals and allow him to play as a wide attacker. With Neves' quality apparent, we know we have to continue improving the squad to keep him. Then, perhaps our future is even brighter than Newcastle's.

Malcom: A lack of goals remains the major issue. Jimenez is still not back to his pre-injury form and Hwang is not a Premier League player. At least one proven striker must be signed before the transfer window closes.

Tom: Pressure will really mount on Lage if Wolves don't pick up three points in midweek. Poor in-game management, matched with what seems to be a negative mindset when leading games, is going to result in a very mediocre season - and, if they're not careful, a relegation battle.

Kim: We have so much quality in the team, and we are a hard team to break down defensively. We play some really good football, but we don’t always manage the game well enough when we go in front. Our only problem, as far as I can see, is the end product. We have to take our chances when they come and be more clinical.