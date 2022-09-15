'It's what he does in those clutch moments' - Wright-Phillips on Haaland
Shaun Wright-Phillips marvelled at the skill of Erling Haaland and said the Norway striker keeps proving his worth as the player Manchester City "have missed and have needed".
The 22-year-old made it 13 goals in eight games for City as he acrobatically turned home the winner with six minutes left against Borussia Dortmund.
"It just goes to show what he does in those clutch moments," Wright-Phillips told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.
"Where most people go with their head, he went with his feet and his connection was perfect. He is what City have missed and needed."
Wright-Phillips also praised the typically creative tactical switch from boss Pep Guardiola that helped engineer City's comeback after Jude Bellingham put Dortmund in front.
"Dortmund shut City down in the first half and were taking ideas from them," he said. "Then Guardiola came up with his next idea - to create space outside the box - and suddenly that seemed to cause more problems."