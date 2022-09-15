Shaun Wright-Phillips marvelled at the skill of Erling Haaland and said the Norway striker keeps proving his worth as the player Manchester City "have missed and have needed".

T﻿he 22-year-old made it 13 goals in eight games for City as he acrobatically turned home the winner with six minutes left against Borussia Dortmund.

"﻿It just goes to show what he does in those clutch moments," Wright-Phillips told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"Where most people go with their head, he went with his feet and his connection was perfect. ﻿He is what City have missed and needed."

W﻿right-Phillips also praised the typically creative tactical switch from boss Pep Guardiola that helped engineer City's comeback after Jude Bellingham put Dortmund in front.

"﻿Dortmund shut City down in the first half and were taking ideas from them," he said. "Then Guardiola came up with his next idea - to create space outside the box - and suddenly that seemed to cause more problems."

