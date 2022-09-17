Livingston 1-0 Kilmarnock - analysis
Andrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland
When Shamal George went down injured in the second-half, fans could have been forgiven for forgetting the Livingston goalkeeper was still on the pitch.
Derek McInnes spoke pre-match about providing service to Christian Doidge up top, but on the Kilmarnock's striker's debut he had almost none.
His side's xG of 0.11 tells the story - they came nowhere near to scoring.
Overall, they were a little soft in defence and toothless in attack. It's not a good combination. The newly-promoted side need to learn quickly.