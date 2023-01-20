Johnson on derby 'hurt', turning things around & Porteous focus
Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland
Hibs manager Lee Johnson has been speaking to the media before the Scottish Cup derby with Hearts this weekend.
Here are the key points from the press conference:
Amid a poor run of form and the "hurt" of the 3-0 new year derby defeat at Tynecastle, Hibs now have a chance to "spin everything back in a really positive light".
Hibs are "desperate" to beat Hearts and are in the cup to win it.
Johnson says Ryan Porteous is "absolutely focused" on the match despite clubs including Blackburn and Udinese vying for the defender's signature.
On whether it will be Porteous' last game, Johnson adds: "I honestly don’t know. As far as I’m aware he is still under contract and nothing is sorted or close to it.”