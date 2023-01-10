'Real concern as injuries and suspensions pile up'

Craig Devine, Misery Hunters podcast, external

To dig one out from the ‘Book of Ultimate Football Cliches’, Saturday’s tussle between St Mirren and Hearts was very much a tale of two halves.

Stephen Robinson’s men took an early lead thanks to a Ryan Strain free-kick, and went in at the break wondering if they’d come to rue several missed chances to go further ahead.

It certainly turned out to be the case after a second half where Hearts suddenly remembered how to play football.

Saints can be pleased that despite Hearts taking command of the game after the break, they were still restricted to very few clear chances with only an errant cross managing to break through an otherwise solid defence and elude Trevor Carson.

The real concern for the Buddies moving forward surrounds the injuries and suspensions which are beginning to pile up.

Goalscorer Strain limping off after less than 20 minutes can be added to a list that now includes, well, more or less the entire St Mirren backline.

A late VAR-assisted straight red card for Marcus Fraser only serves to compound the headache now facing Robinson.

Friday night’s league visit to Tynecastle - a quirk in the calendar due to a double postponement - now provides an even sterner test at an historically unhappy hunting ground.