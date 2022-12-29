Real Madrid will prioritise a deal for Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham in 2023, with the 19-year-old set to choose the Spanish side over Liverpool. (Goal, external)

Bellingham will sit down with Borussia Dortmund in January to discuss his future. (Liverpool Echo, external)

Even if they miss out on Bellingham, Liverpool are also interested in Brighton star Alexis Mac Allister who may be available for between £31m and £35m. They will face competition from Juventus, Benfica and Borussia Dortmund for the 24-year Argentina midfielder. (La Repubblica - in Italian), external

