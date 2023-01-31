As the January transfer window enters its final day, we've been asking what business Manchester United still need to do between now and 23:00 GMT.

Here are some of your views:

Patgai: United are doing well at the moment. However, I would like for them to sign another striker, box-to-box midfielder and a right-back as Dalot is injury prone and Wan-Bissaka is not a threat going forward.

Daniel: United need to strengthen both in the middle of the park and up front. Martial and Eriksen are both injury doubts and so they need to ensure these positions are considered. Youri Tielemans maybe?

Mike: I still think we are light up front, in spite of the Weghorst deal. Martial seems to get injured every time he plays and, if we accept a deal to move Elanga out, we will be even worse off. Another striker, loan or purchase, would be a good end to the window.

Randall: I think we should try to get Isco on a free as he and Casemiro together will be phenomenal, or else try to get Tielemans.

Jack: With Eriksen possibly out for a while and loads of games in February, I'd love to see United test Southampton for James Ward-Prowse. Think now is his chance to go to a bigger team, he deserves it.