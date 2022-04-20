We asked for your thoughts on Arsenal's top-four chances after a run of three successive defeats.

Some fans have given up hope, but others are still daring to dream:

David: Sadly Arsenal have dropped the easiest nine points of the run-in with three self-inflicted defeats. Too many players out of form, too many away on loan and that combination has left the squad too bare to cope with three injuries. Such a shame as fourth was there for the taking.

Yoyo: After a few injuries to key players it now looks difficult (but not impossible) to get top four. Arteta has done a fantastic job so far, but half our squad is out on loan or are kids, so we need to invest wisely.

Saleem: It’s going to be really touch and go. The loss of Partey and Tierney is a major blow. The inconsistency of the other teams in the top four race may be our saviour.

Daniel: I think if we don’t beat Chelsea on Wednesday and Spurs, West Ham and Manchester United don’t all slip, our chances of top four have almost vanished. But if we won our last three games against teams we could have beaten we would have been home and dry by now. In my honest opinion, it doesn’t look good and I’m a optimistic Arsenal fan at the best of times.

Andrew: The lack of goals is our problem. Getting rid of Aubameyang was the correct decision, but the failure to replace him has cost us. It's too big a task for this young, talented team to make top four now without a proven goalscorer, but the future is still bright with a good summer transfer window.

Peter: We've lost the momentum we had, and lost the three games we had the best chance of capitalising on. The top four is still up for grabs but it won't be Arsenal.

How are you feeling about Arsenal's top four chances? Get in touch here