'I really believe they can do it' - Enrique backs Liverpool for quadruple

Jose Enrique says he won't have split loyalties when two of his former sides go head-to-head in the Champions League semi-final.

The former Liverpool left-back also spent one season with Villarreal, but he is fully behind Jurgen Klopp's side.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live: "I played for one year in Villarreal and I’m really grateful. I loved the place and I am going to go to the away game because it’s about 45 minutes from where I live.

"I know Alberto Moreno [Villarreal defender] a lot, we meet quite often so I’m definitely going there. But I said to him don’t get me tickets because I know it’s going to be in the Villarreal end and I want the Liverpool end.

"I loved it there because it got me the transfer to go to Newcastle to go and play in the Premier League, but I spent five years at Liverpool and everyone knows it’s my team."

Enrique is confident Liverpool will come out on top against the Spanish side and still has every faith they can win the quadruple.

He said: "They are in every competition. Let’s speak after Saturday but I hope they beat Manchester City at the weekend. They are in the Champions League semi-final, they are one point behind a Manchester City side that I believe are going to drop points in the league. They already won the Carabao Cup and I really believe they can do it.

"If they win one of the Premier League or Champions League I will be happy, don’t get me wrong, but when you have the chance to win all of them, let’s go for it."