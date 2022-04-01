Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

Two and a half weeks since their Champions League exit to Atletico Madrid, Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has been facing the media, before tomorrow's game against Leicester City at Old Trafford.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Rangnick congratulated Bruno Fernandes on his new contract and said it is good news he will be a Manchester United player for the next five years.

He said he didn't understand why Harry Maguire was booed by England fans, but insisted it won't happen at Old Trafford with the United fans.

He added that criticism of players like Maguire and Fred might be to do with high expectations around the club and comparing them with former players and club legends.

Rangnick said he doesn't think it makes sense to judge Paul Pogba on his comments about not being satisfied with his time at the club. He added that it is "normal" for players to play in a different role when other players are out injured.

Edinson Cavani is injured again and will miss the next couple of weeks.

