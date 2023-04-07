Aberdeen v Kilmarnock: Team news

Aberdeen will attempt to extend their run of five wins in six matches without influential captain Graeme Shinnie following the midfielder's late red card against St Johnstone.

The Dons, within a point of Hearts in the race for third, could move Ross McCrorie there with Jayden Richardson brought in - or Connor Barron could be drafted in.

Back-up goalkeeper Jay Gorter is struggling with injury and could miss out again, while Callum Roberts misses out again.

Kilmarnock midfielder Rory McKenzie is suspended after his red card last weekend, while defender Chris Stokes joins Ben Chrisene, Liam Polworth and Innes Cameron on the sidelines.