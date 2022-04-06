Well, the first thing to say here is that neither of these sides are very good at the moment, so it's difficult to make a case for either of them to win.

Everton keep on losing away from home - they have been beaten in all five matches they have played on the road in the Premier League and FA Cup under manager Frank Lampard - while Burnley are on a run of four straight defeats.

Goals are hard to come by for both teams too, especially the Clarets. They haven't scored at all during that run and, although their Dutch striker Wout Weghorst made a bright start when he arrived in January, he has only found the net once in 10 games.

Everton's defence makes so many mistakes that usually I'd go for a home win here, but you have to remember how poor Burnley's attack is. An in-form Weghorst would be a real handful, but he seems to have lost that spark.

A draw would move Everton four points clear of third-bottom Watford, and they have a much better goal difference than the Hornets. However, in the circumstances, a point probably isn't a bad result for either side.

It's even more important for Burnley that they don't lose - if they do, they would be seven points adrift of safety. Sean Dyche's side go to bottom side Norwich on Sunday and he will be targeting four points, minimum, from these two games.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1