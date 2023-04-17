We asked for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Manchester City and Leicester.

Here are some of your comments:

Man City fans

Rodrique: It was almost three points before kick-off, given Leicester City's form this season. City and Erling Haaland did the job. At the break, the game was over allowing Pep to make changes. Haaland was the star of the show again breaking Mohamed Salah's record of 31 goals in a season and now two off breaking the record settled by Alan Shearer.

Dan: Great performance all the way through the first half and most of the second. However, credit to Leicester, they really pushed for a couple of goals towards the end. I really hope they stay up.

Pat: In the first-half, City were completely dominant and could have had four or five. Leicester got nowhere near them and looked like a team struggling with confidence. After the first half, with a hectic schedule ahead, Pep started to make substitutions and took off Haaland, John Stones, Rodri, Kevin de Bruyne and Jack Grealish. Although sensible, the changes meant City lost their rhythm.

Ash: Just enough to get us the points and rest players for a massive challenge on Wednesday. Kalvin Phillips needs to be more aggressive, quicker and delivery in his passing if he is to be able to step in for Rodri. Overall a good win.

Leicester fans

Rob: A small glimmer of hope. Having been totally outplayed we could have got something from this game. At least something to lift the squad. If Brendan Rodgers had still been in charge it would have been double figures.

Nathan: Sadly, we are relegated. We have been the worst team in the league for most of the season, thanks to Rodgers in charge, and a board who either do not care or are clueless. And silent. We may show a little more fight as we sink, but sink we will. Rodgers and Jon Rudkin, this is on you. I'm ashamed at what this team has become on your watch.

David: All things considered a 3-1 defeat to arguably the best team in Europe right now is not too bad. One good thing is our goal difference is vastly superior to both Nottingham Forest and Everton, which could be crucial.

Benjamin: The first half performance was terrible and we were flat and empty. In the second half, we were a lot better and deserved a goal. I have a feeling that Dean Smith caused that. Play like that in our remaining four big games and we’ll win those and have a good chance of staying up.