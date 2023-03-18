Aberdeen 3-0 Hearts: Manager reaction

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson: "Not good enough. We started the game extremely poorly. Changed the shape, changed the personnel, it allowed us to get into the game a wee bit in the second half but, to be honest, it was done by then.

"All three of them we could stop. There are areas that we need to improve in. The big disappointment was we had a great opportunity to come here and extend our lead in third and we've not done that. We've got two weeks now to stew on it."