Chris Forryan, Leicester Till I Die

Beware the ides of Marsch.

This apparently is a warning to watch out for betrayal or misfortune. How apt. Jesse Marsch has an ego his talents are unable to match. Southampton and Leicester were not good enough for this Ted Lasso wannabe. I'm sure Chelsea gave him consideration for all of two seconds.

But every cloud as they say, and we now have in situ a team of three experienced coaches. Dean Smith kept Aston Villa up, Craig Shakespeare was part not only of the great escape season but also the title-winning one, and John Terry is one of the most experienced defenders to have graced the Premier League - and let's be honest our defence can use all the help it can get.

However I am surprised that we had no one in mind when the time came to sack Brendan Rodgers. You could tell from the first two games the way our season was going and for our club not to have some contingency plans in place is scandalous.

Compare this to when we sacked Claude Puel and got Rodgers in. It was a club that every other one wanted to be run like. I’m not sure if that is still true.