St Johnstone v Motherwell: Pick of the stats
St Johnstone have won their last two home league games - they last won three in a row on home soil in the Scottish Premiership in April 2019.
Including penalties, only Celtic (12) have scored more Scottish Premiership goals from set-pieces than Motherwell (10) this season. Four of the Steelmen’s last six league goals have been from set-plays (2 indirect free-kicks, 1 direct free-kick, 1 penalty).
St Johnstone have won their last two league meetings with Motherwell - they last won three such games in a row against the Steelmen in August 2016.
Motherwell have lost seven of their last nine league games, although both of their wins in this period came away from home (5-0 v Ross County and 1-0 v Dundee United in October).