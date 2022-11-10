St Johnstone have won their last two home league games - they last won three in a row on home soil in the Scottish Premiership in April 2019.

Including penalties, only Celtic (12) have scored more Scottish Premiership goals from set-pieces than Motherwell (10) this season. Four of the Steelmen’s last six league goals have been from set-plays (2 indirect free-kicks, 1 direct free-kick, 1 penalty).

St Johnstone have won their last two league meetings with Motherwell - they last won three such games in a row against the Steelmen in August 2016.