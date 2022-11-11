Sutton's prediction: 0-2

Wolves have a new manager at last in Julen Lopetegui and, although interim boss Steve Davis stays in charge for this game, that makes it more dangerous for Arsenal.

Gunners fans probably weren't that bothered about going out of the Carabao Cup in midweek, because the Premier League is their priority.

Arsenal played with such confidence when they beat Chelsea last weekend, and Mikel Arteta said afterwards that they are title contenders.

If that is the case, they will win at Molineux. They should do, because they have got a goal threat and defensive stability too.

Jessica's prediction: 1-3

Arsenal are playing really well but I don't think they can keep it up all season - the wheels are going to come off at some point, and I still think Manchester City will win the title.

Olivia's prediction: 0-3

If United can't be champions then I'd rather Arsenal won the title this season. I don't think they will, but there is a lot of potential in their team and they are going to do well at Wolves.

