Fox on squad strengthening, training graft & United's World Cup duo
- Published
Dundee United head coach Liam Fox has been speaking to the media as the return of Scottish Premiership action looms next week.
Here are the key points from his press conference:
United will look to strengthen the squad in January, but the finances of any deal have to be right.
After a hectic start to his tenure, the winter break has been "valuable" in allowing extra time on the training pitch as Fox attempts to steer United off the bottom of the table.
Having Dylan Levitt and Aziz Behich at the World was "great for the club and the players".
Behich was "outstanding" for Australia and Fox was "up off my couch when he went on that wee mazy run" and nearly scored against Argentina.