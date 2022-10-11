S﻿ammy James, Fulhamish, external

Sunday's match at West Ham was super frustrating from a Fulham perspective for multiple reasons. All three goals had an element of controversy to them.

First, it was a huge shame how West Ham's equaliser came about. Andreas Pereira's clash with Craig Dawson was a 50/50 call - it didn't warrant a penalty.

However, Pereira was warned beforehand by the referee, so maybe he was just naive.

The Scamacca goal is probably the one that has annoyed Fulham fans the most. It's pretty clear the ball hit his hand just before he lobbed Leno. I am a bit unsure how the VAR couldn't see it.

It may have been a minimal touch, but the rules about handball directly before goals are pretty plain and clear. I totally empathise with Marco Silva's rage after the game.

Antonio's third goal was clearly a handball, though I do understand how Ream and Leno's mix-up meant that the goal itself was not in the same phase of play as the foul.

Overall, it's not a disastrous result. West Ham are a good team, and a loss there is not make or break for our season.

However, next Saturday's match against Bournemouth at the Cottage feels massive. A win would leave us with a hugely comfortable 14 points from 10 games. But three consecutive losses would potentially set alarm bells ringing.

Our matches against the Cherries last season had plenty of needle given our dislike for Scott Parker. That element has now obviously gone, but I imagine it'll still be a great atmosphere as we chase a vital three points.