'Impressive young County duo a﻿ glimpse of the future?'

P﻿eter Mackay, Ross County fan

With the hiatus of league football taking its toll, I decided to put the scouting goggles on and attended Forres Mechanics vs Nairn County in the Highland League.

Included in the Mechanics starting XI were Ross County loanees Conall Ewan and Ryan MacLeman.

The pair have been a staple of Forres’ side, with Ewan being a commanding force at centre-back, while MacLeman has mostly operating on the left of front three.

MacLeman’s pace and ability to beat his-full back opponent makes him stand out. He was key for Forres, who regularly lead their attacks through him.

Ewan, who was playing on the left of a centre-back pairing, looked incredibly comfortable on the ball. His passing through the lines was admirable, while his one-on-one defending and aerial ability seemed to be his strongest attributes.

The two teenagers were impressive for the Mechanics. County could have two future first-team staples on their books if Ewan and MacLeman can continue their upward trajectory of development.