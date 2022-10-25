Matt Burns, The Boy Hotspur, external

Antonio Conte cut a sombre figure after the loss against Newcastle United on Sunday. The Italian’s lack of confidence in the club’s signings means we are suddenly beginning to look at the impact injuries will have, as the core group are beginning to feel the burn.

Cristian Romero has apparently felt some fatigue in his calf and Conte said that he had not been minded to force the player. This meant the return of Davinson Sanchez, who has been desperately poor.

It’s a similar story with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who along with Dejan Kulusevseki might, and only might, be considered for Wednesday’s Champions League clash against Sporting Lisbon.

There are multiple consequences of having to inject back-up players into a side, and against Newcastle, Spurs looked fragmented.

One cannot help but feel that Dier, Sanchez, Davies, Doherty, Emerson, and Sessegnon all being in the same starting eleven is ruthlessly handicapping Conte.

Thinking with one’s head rather than one’s heart, would any of that group of six walk into any of Europe’s top sides?

Losing can become a habit very quickly in football, and of course, we’ve been here before. Is Daniel Levy still happy with his summer business?

