After the loss to Aberdeen, Motherwell manager Stevie Hammell told BBC Sportsound: "To come away with nothing is hugely disappointing for what we put into it.

"It's been a difficult week for us. The game through the week took a bit out of some of the players.

"Second half we were pretty dominant. Aberdeen went up the pitch once and scored. The big moments in the game went against us. We're missing full chances right now. Aberdeen are clinical, it's poor from our point of view. That's the difference.

"No excuses, but we're asking the same squad of players - especially attacking players - to put that effort in. It was evident for some of them, that they'd played three games in a week.

"﻿Any criticism that comes my wya is absolutely fine. We need to understand where we're at and where we're trying to get to. Ultimately results need to be better and quickly."