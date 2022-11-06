Tottenham manager Antonio Conte, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "Tonight is very difficult to explain this defeat. Because in the first half I didn't have a lot to complain about with my players because of their will and desire. Their will to fight, be aggressive and fight in the first half.

"We scored in the second half and I think we deserved much more from this game. But we have to know when we play against this type of team, a top match, a top game, we have to have motivation. I can't complain about my players. I go to my house satisfied for the performance and the chances we created.

"Honestly, we are managing with many injuries, half and half. It is good to have this type of performance because we know we have to fight until the end to do well but it's a pity tonight. I repeat about the performance, I am really happy for what I have seen. Our fans despite the defeat, they have to enjoy the game for the will, the desire, for how we played the game.

"We had the possibility to put pressure onto Liverpool and we did. We tried to press and then a long ball comes in and we concede the second goal. We did well with the game plan that we prepared but now we are talking about a bad defeat. I don't know if it's positive to win badly or to lose playing well but we lost the game."