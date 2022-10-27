Hasenhuttl on Lavia's return, finding belief and Crystal Palace
Ralph Hasenhuttl has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game against Crystal Palace.
Here are the key lines from the Southampton boss:
Romeo Lavia returned to training today, while Armel Bella-Kotchap "looks good" and could train again next week.
After going three games unbeaten, Hasenhuttl said: "We had a good run. It was an important week for us and five points were important."
He added: "Together with staff and supporters we are always going through a season with some ups and downs."
The Saints boss was asked about the lack of goals in his side and he replied: "What manager doesn’t want to see more goals in his team? It would help us."
On whether he expects players to ease off to avoid injury before the World Cup, he said: "It's important for them to push hard until the last moment."
Crystal Palace "have the quality to hurt every team" but Hasenhuttl said: "We have shown that we can win there and we are going there with all the belief."