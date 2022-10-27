H﻿asenhuttl on Lavia's return, finding belief and Crystal Palace

R﻿alph Hasenhuttl has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game against Crystal Palace.

H﻿ere are the key lines from the Southampton boss:

  • Romeo Lavia returned to training today, while Armel Bella-Kotchap "looks good" and could train again next week.

  • A﻿fter going three games unbeaten, Hasenhuttl said: "We had a good run. It was an important week for us and five points were important."

  • He added: "Together with staff and supporters we are always going through a season with some ups and downs."

  • T﻿he Saints boss was asked about the lack of goals in his side and he replied: "What manager doesn’t want to see more goals in his team? It would help us."

  • O﻿n whether he expects players to ease off to avoid injury before the World Cup, he said: "It's important for them to push hard until the last moment."

  • Crystal Palace "have the quality to hurt every team" but Hasenhuttl said: "We have shown that we can win there and we are going there with all the belief."