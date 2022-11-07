'Reports of Liverpool's demise have been greatly exaggerated'
Former England and Newcastle midfielder Kieron Dyer says Liverpool's win at Tottenham on Sunday was simply confirmation that they "are getting back to where they belong".
The Reds closed the gap on the top four to seven points and, despite a difficult start to the campaign, Dyer is convinced they will still qualify for next season's Champions League.
"I was never worried about Liverpool," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "Last season, they played every single game you could play, lost the Champions League final and also lost the title on the last day.
"Even Mohamed Salah with Egypt lost in the Africa Cup of Nations final.
"I think they've just had physical and mental burnout, but now they're slowly getting back to where they belong.
"They will definitely make the Champions League."
Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards agreed, arguing their resilience as Spurs pushed for an equaliser showed great character.
"There have been some ludicrous comments about Liverpool and the way they played on Sunday shows reports of their demise have been greatly exaggerated," he said.
