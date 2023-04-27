We asked for your views on Wednesday’s Premier League game between West Ham and Liverpool.

Here are some of your comments:

West Ham fans

Gavin: Good performance tonight. I think we deserved a draw in the end but that's the way it goes. Nonetheless, end-to-end stuff and a great game to watch!

Chris: Back to the old defend and hope. Thought they'd realise that doesn't work. Still a lot of work to do.

Steven: The Hammers sat back and basically invited Liverpool to attack and gave too much possession. Not sure if that was what David Moyes wanted from our team. I thought it was disappointing from a Hammers fans view.

Asher: A definite penalty. Disgraceful VAR - utterly gutted! 35 points is Premier League football next season. Maybe 34 points - who knows? Disgraceful.

Liverpool fans

Rebj: Liverpool are showing the grit to get to top four. It seems impossible with what Newcastle did to Tottenham but I still hope they can mount a late surge for the top four.

Lucas: Thought Trent Alexander-Arnold was brilliant again in the midfield role he has recently been given, and Cody Gakpo is improving in every game. Didn't think the Thiago handball should have been a penalty because he slipped and then touched the ball. Overall a pretty good performance and slowly improving at the back.

James: A hopeful final flourish to the season! Seems the owners are determined to put their trust in the manager and the quality that's already in the squad. Harder perhaps than throwing money at the problem but perhaps more noble??

Steve: Dominant throughout and a decent three points.