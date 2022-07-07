Sinisterra excited to experience Elland Road atmosphere

Luis Sinisterra says he "cannot wait" to feel the atmosphere of Elland Road after the 23-year-old signed for Leeds United.

The Colombia winger, who scored 12 goals for Feyenoord in the Eredivisie last season, signed a five-year contract, running until the summer of 2027.

"It is a historic club with beautiful fans. I have heard a lot of good things about the stadium and atmosphere being amazing and I cannot wait to feel that in person," he told the club website., external

"I want to make the fans happy through my skills and quality and hopefully I can do it here at Elland Road."