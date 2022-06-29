European clubs 'ready to move' for Jullien - gossip

Schalke 04 and French top-flight clubs Rennes and Lorient are ready to move for unsettled Celtic centre-half Christopher Jullien after the 29-year-old failed to break back into the first team after a year out through injury. (Scottish Sun), external

Celtic have edged closer to the signing of Lanus left-back Alexandro Bernabei after the 21-year-old completed a medical ahead of a transfer worth around £3.75m, according to TYCSports in his native Argentina. (Scottish Daily Express), external

A delay until after Thursday in completing Alexandro Bernabei's transfer to Celtic would mean the 21-year-old left-back's two-game ban for being sent off for a head butt would have been served with Lanus in Argentina rather than with his new club. (Daily Record), external

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin wants to make 23-year-old left-back Liam Scales' season-long loan move from Celtic a permanent deal during the January transfer window (The Herald), external

Atletico Madrid, who have been linked with interest in 26-year-old Celtic right-back Josip Juranovic, have revealed they must sell players during the summer transfer window before buying. (Scottish Daily Express), external

Jair Tavares says fellow winger Jota, who is poised for a permanent move from Benfica to Celtic after last season's loan spell, helped persuade him that signing for Hibernian from the Portuguese club would be a good move and the 21-year-old suggests he plays in a similar way to his friend. (Scottish Sun), external