Arsenal defenders head out on loan

Arsenal defensive duo Omar Rekik and Harry Clarke are heading out on loan for the 2022-23 season.

Tunisia international Rekik is on his way to Sparta Rotterdam after the 20-year-old impressed for Arsenal's under-23s side and played in the Africa Cup of Nations last season.

Clarke, 21, will join Championship outfit Stoke City for his latest excursion away from the Emirates.

He spent last season in the Scottish Premiership with first Ross County and then Hibernian, while he has also been out on loan at Oldham Athletic in the past.