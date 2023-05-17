Paris St-Germain football adviser Luis Campos has met Harry Kane's representatives about the possibility of the French champions signing the England captain. (Foot Mercato - in French), external

Tottenham are considering Brentford's Spain goalkeeper David Raya, 27, as a replacement for 36-year-old former France captain Hugo Lloris, who is set to leave at the end of the season. (Fabrizio Romano), external

Feyenoord are set to offer Dutch manager Arne Slot, 44, a new contract to fend off interest from Tottenham. (Mail), external

Spurs' list of candidates for their sporting director role includes Tim Steidten, who held a similar role at Bayer Leverkusen, with Brentford's Lee Dykes and Roma's Tiago Pinto also under consideration. (Standard), external

