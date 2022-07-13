13 years since Tevez landed at the Etihad
𝗪𝗘𝗟𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗘 𝗧𝗢 𝗠𝗔𝗡𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗥— Manchester City (@ManCity) July 13, 2022
Back in '09, we reached a deal with Carlos Tevez to join City 🤩#OnThisDay | #ManCity pic.twitter.com/VCE77meazO
Carlos Tevez hit almost a goal every other game in a Manchester City shirt.
After joining he found the net 73 times in 148 outings in all competitions.
He left the club with a Premier League title and an FA Cup success.