Brentford director of football Phil Giles says "how you spend" is as important as the size of a promoted club's transfer budget when they rise into the Premier League.

The Bees are preparing for their third successive season in the top flight after finishes of 13th and ninth following their promotion in 2021.

"It's been fairly stable over the past few years in terms of budgets. It's not necessarily increasing," Giles said on a BBC Radio 5 Live special assessing the differing approaches of promoted clubs.

"We have had the same challenges as other clubs, we have had to invest in facilities. Luckily, when we got promoted, our stadium was almost spot on and had only been been open for one year, so that wasn't a concern. But our training ground was horrendous.

"Before this recent summer, I would never have brought a player here to try to sign a contract in case they walked out and went straight home again, because it was that bad. So there's been £10-15m immediately gone into that.

"Budgets have not increased so much, but it's how you spend it as much as what you've got to spend."

