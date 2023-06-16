We asked for your views on West Ham's 2023-24 fixtures after they were released on Thursday morning.

Here are some of your comments:

Ian: It's vital that we get off to a better start than we did last year as we never really recovered. Three of the last four games look awkward but I am still hoping for a massive West Ham season.

Tim: Nice to head to the seaside in August so Bournemouth away is perfect!

Stuart: Not bad. Could be a tricky Christmas period and tough set of fixtures in May, but a lot will depend on Europe and us dealing with the Thursday/Sunday games and player rotation.