Luton Town will spend money on improving several areas of the club "in tandem with" signing new players for their return to the top flight, says chief executive Gary Sweet.

Asked if running as sustainably as possible may change now that Luton are a Premier League club, Sweet said: "It's a practicality and it's relatively easy because everybody looks at it and says you’ve got all of this Premier League money coming in - but we haven’t actually, we just haven't.

"That means we’re not going to have as much money as some of the clubs that went up last year, for example.

"A lot of agents understand and appreciate where we are coming from and where we are in our lifetime. Most of the agents we're talking to get that and are playing the same game."