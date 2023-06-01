Your Everton player of the season is...
We asked you to select your Everton player of the season from the four candidates chosen by our fan contributor.
After voting in your thousands, we can reveal the winner is... Jordan Pickford - selected by a whopping 55% of you!
Here is a breakdown of the final results:
Jordan Pickford - 55%
James Tarkowski - 18%
Dwight McNeil - 17%
Seamus Coleman - 10%
And here's what Briony Bragg from This Fan Girl, external had to say about your winner...
"Jordan has shown all the grit and determination he did last season to try to drag us out of the relegation fight, pulling off some stunning saves in the process. There are so many game-changing moments he has stopped happening. England's number one, without doubt."
