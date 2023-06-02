Tom Gayle, BBC Sport

It was mid-April when I was reminded of my worst take of the season.

My friend quote-replied a WhatsApp message from our discussion about Bournemouth from January, where I said Gary O’Neil would not last the month in charge.

Context is key.

I was speaking after covering Bournemouth’s 2-0 defeat at Brentford. O’Neil was a little spicy with me in the post-match interview, which more than likely contributed to that prediction.

Never text while heated! But, in my defence, their Premier League form screamed relegation. They had lost eight of their past nine, at the time had the league’s worst defence, and had failed to score in over half of their matches.

"The rest is history", as they say, and I was knee-deep in humble pie by the time O'Neil's Bournemouth had guaranteed Premier League safety with a bit to spare.