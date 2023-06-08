Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani's reported fifth and final bid to buy Manchester United means the ownership saga has moved "into the end game", believes the BBC's economics editor Faisal Islam.

The Qatari banker says he will "no longer engage with the process" beyond Friday should this bid not prove successful and Islam believes this is a natural progression to the deal.

"At some point in any negotiation, you have to reach the end of the line," he told an emergency episode of the How To Buy A Football Club podcast.

"We have always known the Qataris could go very high indeed - now we will see how much both sides really want it."

Their main competitors to buy United have been Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his Ineos Group. BBC football reporter Simon Stone explains how Sheikh Jassim's latest statement is designed to appeal to supporters.

"He has emphasised that it is to buy 100% of the club - and remove the Glazers," Stone said. "It is described as 'transactionally simple'. It will clear all debts, and offer funding for player trading and infrastructure, which is the stadium and training ground.

"It plays into the narrative of what fans want."

