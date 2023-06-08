Roberto de Zerbi has wished departing midfielder Alexis Mac Allister well after he completed his move to Liverpool.

"I’m proud to have been Alexis’s coach," said De Zerbi on the club website. "He is a very talented player. It has also been a privilege to work with a guy who has strong and traditional values, and I want to wish him good luck for the future."

Mac Allister joined Albion in January 2019 from Argentinos Juniors and has played a pivotal role in back-to-back record high finishes for the Seagulls.

Chairman Tony Bloom added: "We are incredibly proud of Alexis and we are sad to see him go. He did something very special, becoming the first Brighton & Hove Albion player to win the World Cup, and was a key player in our best-ever season.

"He will always be welcome here at Amex Stadium and in the city. On behalf of all Albion fans, I would like to thank Alexis for the many amazing memories and superb performances in a Brighton shirt and wish him well for the next chapter in his career."