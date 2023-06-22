Rodgers thanks board and fans for 'support' on Celtic return

Brendan Rodgers has spoken for the first time publicly about his return to Celtic, saying on the Scottish champions' YouTube channel that he wanted "to thank everybody for the support that I've had since being named manager here again".

Referencing the role played in his return by major shareholder Dermot Desmond, Rodgers said: "I'm very proud and very honoured to be given the opportunity and hopefully I can repay the faith of Dermot and the board for accepting me back to the club."

The Northern Irishman had been a controversial choice with some supporters who remain unhappy at the way he left the club for Leicester City in 2019 and Rodgers thought it very important to also address the club's fan base.

"Celtic Football Club is about the supporters and I hope that I can come back and make you very proud and also very importantly to make you dream again," he said.

"We did that on our first time together and now hopefully, going forward, we can dream again. So I really look forward to it and look forward to being together as one from the very first day of the season - and let's make this a memorable season for us all."