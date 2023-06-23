'Buy Zaha, sell Martinez?' Your thoughts on summer transfers

We asked you for one player you would you sell this summer and one man you would buy.

Here are some of your comments:

Harry: I would sell Philippe Coutinho. On big wages for someone that I don't think Unai Emery fancies. Yes, he has been injured but you just can't have someone on £130K a week doing nothing. I would go all out for Joao Felix as he would fit perfectly next to Ollie Watkins in that space between defence and midfield - and it would give him licence to prove himself again.

Pammy: Leon Bailey has to go - especially while his value may be decent. When the going gets tough, he doesn’t want to know. And go get Wilfried Zaha - a proven match-winner and free!

Dilip: Emi Martinez can be a bit of a liability, so I’d rake in his worth now (£60m?) and flog him to Manchester United in return for Dean Henderson (plus cash) who is young and ready for Villa’s journey.

John: In - Pedro Goncalves. We need a versatile attacker to support Ollie, as our squad is very thin up top. I expect the club to invest big in a player that fits the bill. Out - Morgan Sanson. I can't see him being in Unai’s plans and he already has a foot out the door. A general clearout needed: Marvelous Nakamba, Wesley, Kortney Hause, Keinan Davis and maybe Calum Chambers as well.

Ash: In - Pau Torres. I have ambitiously touted him with us for six months or so and it seems more likely with each week. Fingers crossed we get him across the line. Out - Coutinho. Our first BIG name but he doesn't seem to fit Emery's plan and a potential move over to Saudi could free up resources for players that better fit our style.

