We asked you for one player you would you sell this summer and one man you would buy.

Here are some of your comments:

Harry: I would sell Philippe Coutinho. On big wages for someone that I don't think Unai Emery fancies. Yes, he has been injured but you just can't have someone on £130K a week doing nothing. I would go all out for Joao Felix as he would fit perfectly next to Ollie Watkins in that space between defence and midfield - and it would give him licence to prove himself again.

Pammy: Leon Bailey has to go - especially while his value may be decent. When the going gets tough, he doesn’t want to know. And go get Wilfried Zaha - a proven match-winner and free!

Dilip: Emi Martinez can be a bit of a liability, so I’d rake in his worth now (£60m?) and flog him to Manchester United in return for Dean Henderson (plus cash) who is young and ready for Villa’s journey.

John: In - Pedro Goncalves. We need a versatile attacker to support Ollie, as our squad is very thin up top. I expect the club to invest big in a player that fits the bill. Out - Morgan Sanson. I can't see him being in Unai’s plans and he already has a foot out the door. A general clearout needed: Marvelous Nakamba, Wesley, Kortney Hause, Keinan Davis and maybe Calum Chambers as well.

Ash: In - Pau Torres. I have ambitiously touted him with us for six months or so and it seems more likely with each week. Fingers crossed we get him across the line. Out - Coutinho. Our first BIG name but he doesn't seem to fit Emery's plan and a potential move over to Saudi could free up resources for players that better fit our style.