Mason Mount is a versatile midfielder, capable of operating in an attacking role at number 10, or in from the right or left. He has even occasionally operated as a false nine for Chelsea.

He would be an option in an attacking three behind a central striker but, with Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Christian Eriksen, Erik ten Hag is hardly short of players in that role.

Marcus Rashford is another who could play in that three, particularly if United sign a striker this summer.

It is understood Ten Hag values Mount's versatility, but views him primarily as an attacking midfielder, which puts him in direct competition with Eriksen.

With Marcel Sabitzer having returned to Bayern Munich following his loan spell and Eriksen in his 30s, United could see Mount as a younger, more mobile upgrade for a creative role.

Since making his Premier League debut in August 2019, he has 22 assists to his name - 26 players have more in the English top flight in that timescale.

In the 2021-22 league campaign - the last in which he featured for more than 2,000 minutes - he averaged 6.25 progressive passes per 90 minutes (putting him in the top seven per cent according to fbref.com, making him one of the better performers among his peers in the division).

He also averaged, per 90 minutes, 2.21 key passes (top 10 per cent), 26 expected assists (top three per cent) and 4.53 shot-creating actions (top 13 per cent).

In signing Mount, United are making a statement of intent to kick on from a good first season under Ten Hag that delivered their first piece of silverware in six years - the Carabao Cup - and saw them return to the Champions League.

