New Luton Town defender Mads Andersen is known for his infectious smile - and has already told BBC Three Counties Radio's Geoff Doyle to "get used to it".

After swapping a League One promotion battle at Barnsley for the bright lights of the Premier League with the Hatters, the 25-year-old is relishing the challenge.

"It's difficult to describe how I am feeling," he said. "I have lots of feelings in my body as this is a dream coming true. I am very excited to be here and I am very delighted.

"This is a big moment for me.

A firm fan favourite at Oakwell, Andersen was named player of the season for the Tykes in 2022-23 and is confident he has the ability to step up two divisions.

"It's obviously going to be a big challenge - and I love a big challenge," he added. "I will give everything I have from day one.

"I have played against Luton a few times and they were always tough matches. I know the fans are brilliant and I am looking forward to being there with them.

"Hopefully I can score a few goals and celebrate with them."

Andersen has starred at the back for Barnsley in both the Championship and League One and hopes Premier League football will help him achieve his ambitions to make the Denmark international set-up.

"Absolutely that is a goal of mine," he added. "I hope Luton can help me get there."