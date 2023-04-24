We asked for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Fulham and Leeds United.

Here are some of your comments:

Fulham fans

Brian: Glad for another win, but it was unnecessarily nervy at the end. Leeds were never a threat until the own goal. Willian's first touch let him down, Harry Wilson played another blinder. It'll be good to get Dan James back for the Aston Villa game.

Tony: Decent performance. It’s important Fulham learn how to play and get good results when Aleksandar Mitrovic is unavailable. A more flexible approach will be needed next season.

Hank: Mitrovic... do we really need him? Huge performance from the lads! Knocking on the Conference League door - what's Marco Silva got cooking?!

Leeds fans

Graham: Another dreadful performance, unfortunately. No passion, no fight and seemingly no plan. Too many players not putting a shift in and too many just not good enough. Baffling team selections didn’t help either.

Chrisy: It’s very easy to point the finger at Illan Meslier but, sadly, Leeds have a poor defensive set-up in front of him. Players around him have to stand up and be counted, start earning their wages and show commitment and passion to the Leeds cause. Do they want to stay up? Let’s start seeing it!

Duncan: Sacking managers seems to be our new go-to answer to solve our problems but, at this point, it's what's causing our problems. We're a team forged by Marcelo Bielsa, then adapted for Jesse Marsch... neither of whom are with us. The board have a lot to answer for for sacking Bielsa, it's their fault we're here now. He needed time to buy and sell players.

Ricky: Not the best of performances but at least the team looked more like a cohesive unit. We gifted Fulham their goals really. Apart from that, we stayed in the game and fought to the end. I'd like to see more urgency from the players and a lot more intensity. We badly need a win and that should come on Tuesday against Leicester City.