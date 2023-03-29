West Ham have lost just one of their past 10 Premier League games against Southampton, though that was a 3-2 defeat in this fixture last season.

Southampton are looking to win consecutive league visits to West Ham for the first time since April 1992 - they had lost four in a row at the Hammers before last season's victory.

Sides starting the day bottom of the Premier League have won 11 league matches this season, four more than the whole of last term, and the most in a campaign in the competition since 2017-18 (12).