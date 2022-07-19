Declan Rice and Pablo Fornals have sent their well wishes to former Hammers striker Sebastien Haller after a tumour was found in his testicle.

Fornals tweeted: "Our prayers are with you brother! This is just another rock on your way! Get well soon."

Rice also said: "Thoughts are with you my brother! Praying you have a speedy recovery."

Haller, 28, left Borussia Dortmund's pre-season training camp in Switzerland after the tumour was found and the club say further examinations will now take place "over the coming days".