Pep Guardiola said his time in charge of Manchester City will be judged on whether or not he wins the club's first Champions League title.

Guardiola has won nine domestic trophies with City, but the European competition, which he won twice with Barcelona, still eludes him.

He said: "Yes, that doesn't mean I agree with that, but absolutely I will be judged for that competition.

"Since day one when I arrived here in the first game in the Champions League, they asked me when I was sitting here for the first time 'are you here to win the Champions League?' I said 'what?!' If I was the manager for Real Madrid, which isn't going to happen, I could understand. But here, I don't know. But I accept it. It's not going to change."

City host RB Leipzig on Tuesday as they look to reach the last eight of Europe's elite competition for the sixth successive season, which Guardiola said is vital heading into the international break.

He said: "It's really important. Not just for a better international break, for the fact to be alive in the last two months of the season.

"As much to extend being alive, in the Premier League and Europe, to be close to Arsenal, it will be good."